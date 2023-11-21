Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Petro Gazz snaps four-game slump with thrilling win over Farm Fresh

    Angels regain footing
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    jonah sabete
    PHOTO: PVL Media

    PETRO Gazz ended the misery of a four-game skid with a thrilling victory over Farm Fresh, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

    Jonah Sabete fired 21 points on 16 attacks, five blocks, and two aces to stop the bleeding for the Angels, who improved to 5-4 (win-loss).

    READ: Petro Gazz confirms Ranya Musa's season-ending full ACL tear

    "First, I’m happy that we were able to win the game knowing that it is a very crucial game for us lalo na if we want to keep our semifinal hopes alive, so kailangan talaga namin 'tong trabahuin," said Petro Gazz head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas.

    jonah sabete, timmy sto. tomas

    "It’s more of motivation for us to keep on performing well, given na medyo mabibigat kalaban namin in the past few games. Those teams only kept us moving forward and nag-improve din ‘yung skills namin against high-caliber teams," he added.

    After four straight losses since four opening wins, Petro Gazz' margin of error at sixth place shrunk significantly for their final three outings in which it has now cleared a third of the way to remain in Final Four contention at the least.

      The Angels were able to do so at the expense of a struggling Foxies side whose 20-point eruption from ace spiker Trisha Tubu wasn't enough to see them through the line despite three closely contested sets out of four.

      This now gives also-ran Farm Fresh its eighth defeat in nine matches.

