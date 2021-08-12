BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz completed a sweep of the battle for third place with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 tour of shorthanded Choco Mucho in the PVL Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Maddie Madayag, who hurt her knee in the first match of the series, was not in the venue, while starters Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla did not see action after playing seven matches in eight days.

Choco Mucho coaching staff refused to give details, saying the management will release a statement regarding the Wednesday’s MRI result of Madayag within the day.

Myla Pablo scored 16 points, while Grethcel Soltones had seven markers and 12 excellent receptions.

Ces Molina

Chie Saet had 15 excellent sets, 11 digs and four points.

After a heartbreaking semifinals loss to Creamline, Petro Gazz is happy to take third place as a symbol of their sacrifices in the month-long bubble, says coach Arnold Laniog.

“Worth it lahat ng sakripisyo and yung mga paghihirap ng mga players or as a team doon sa bubble training namin going here tapos yung one month talaga na nandito kami iba yung experience talaga, emotionally macha-challenge ka mentally,” said Laniog.

Caitlyn Viray led the Flying Titans with nine points, Necole Ebuen chipped in seven markers, while Arianne Angustia and Shannen Palec had six apiece as they finished in fourth after placing third in the eliminations.

