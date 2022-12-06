Petro Gazz sweeps Cignal to rule PVL Reinforced Conference

PETRO GAZZ retained their title as the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference crown after sweeping Cignal the best-of-three Finals series 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22 on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

Petro Gazz vs Cignal Game 2

Lindsey Vander Weide led the offensive charge with 19 points on 16 attacks with the help middle blockers MJ Phillips and Remy Palma who added 12 and 18 points respectively.

Myla Pablo, who last had a championship ring in 2017, was the second best local scorer with 17 points.

