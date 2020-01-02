Petro Gazz beefs up lineup by acquiring Soltones, Malabanan, Perez

PETRO Gazz has acquired wing spikers Grethcel Soltones and Jerrili Malabanan as well as setter Ivy Perez in time for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2020 season.

The Angels announced their newest acquisitions from the Philippine Superliga through their official Facebook page on Thursday.

Soltones and Malabanan are making their PVL comeback since leading the Roger Gorayeb-coached Pay Maya team to a runner-up finish behind Creamline in the 2018 Reinforced Conference Finals.

Both outside hitters were the go-to-scorers of PLDT in the PSL. They now add firepower to Petro Gazz as they team up with Jonah Sabete, Jovie Prado, Cherry Nunag, Jeanette Panaga and Paneng Mercado.

Soltones and Malabanan already had three straight PVL Finals appearances with BaliPure, which they led to an Open Conference title and a runner-up finish in the Reinforced Conference in 2017.

Perez, on the other hand, will be playing in the PVL for the first time. The former PSL best setter also had championship experience with Foton, winning back-to-back Grand Prix titles with Jaja Santiago and Lindsay Stalzer in 2015 and 2016.

The three are expected to be major assets for head coach Arnold Laniog, who is looking to take Petro Gazz to great heights after an impressive 2019 season.

The Angels ruled the Reinforced Conference with the help of super imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson, dethroning Creamline in a best-of-three Finals series before settling for silver in the Open Conference in the wake of the Cool Smashers' perfect title run.