Petro Gazz inches closer to PVL group sweep after pounding PLDT

Games Tuesday

3 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Cignal HD

6 p.m. – Army vs Chery Tiggo

PETRO Gazz took a step closer to sweeping Group B after pounding out a 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory over PLDT on Monday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Angels came out a bit better than the High Speed Hitters in an error-filled, one-hour, 58-minute duel, finishing with just two less than their rivals after the two combined for no less than 70 miscues.

“It was an ugly win,” rued Petro Gazz coach Jerry Yee. “But it’s nice to win in that fashion.”

Steadier at crunch time

Petro Gazz scored 44 attack points, just one better than PLDT. The Angels also produced seven blocks and more aces against their rivals’ five in both departments.

But the Angels proved steadier in the last two frames, squeezing out a tough win in the third frame and then breaking away from a 15-13 count in the fourth behind a closing 10-5 binge aided by the High Speed Hitters’ miscues.

Continue reading below ↓

Nicole Tiamzon led the Angels’ assault with 13 points, including 12 on attacks. MJ Phillips unloaded eight spikes and finished with 11 points while Jonah Sabete backed them up with 10 points, including three aces.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PLDT produced 91 excellent digs against Petro Gazz’s 65 and posted 31 excellent sets, including 23 from veteran Rhea Dimaculangan, against Petro Gazz’s 24, including 20 from Chi Saet. But the High Speed Hitters struggledtrying to convert these into points to the chagrin of coach George Pascua.

Joy Soyud tried to single-handedly rally PLDT late in the fourth with a cluster of points but the Angels just had answers for every charge with Aiza Pontillas foiling Toni Basas attack to wrap up the contest.

Soyud led all scorers with 17 points while Dell Palomata added 10 hits, mostly on quick plays and power tips, while middle blocker Mika Reyes added eight points.

Continue reading below ↓

The Angels shoot for the sweep against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Wednesday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.