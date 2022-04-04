Petro Gazz overcomes Cignal, sets up PVL title faceoff vs Creamline

PETRO Gazz overcame Cignal, 25-21, 28-26, 15-25, 25-21, in do-or-die Game 3 on Monday night to reach the finals of the 2022 PVL Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan.

Myla Pablo and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas led the way with 17 points apiece as the Angels completed a comeback from a 0-1 deficit and arranged a best-of-three finals against title favorite Creamline.

Remy Palma and Grethcel Soltones added 14 and 12, respectively.

Great underdogs

Petro Gazz defeated Creamline in the 2019 PVL Reinforced Conference finals, but head coach Jerry Yee is fully aware of what is in store for his team in the finals against the star-studded Creamline squad.

"Ang lakas na nga ng lineup nila, ang tagal nilang magkakasama, so talagang mahihirapan kami," Yee said. "Pero we will try our best."

Game One is set on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Kung rivalry ang iniisip ng tao about us, it will be an honor for us na matawag na rival nila. Ayaw ko nang bawasan 'yun, compliment na 'yun," said Yee.

Continue reading below ↓

Ces Molina finished with 23 points for Cignal, which lost team captain Rachel Anne Daquis late in the second set due to cramps.

Daquis never came back in the remainder of the match.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cignal was relegated to the bronze medal game against Choco Mucho.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.