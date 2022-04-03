Petro Gazz forces do-or-die game vs Cignal for spot in PVL Finals

PETRO GAZZ forced a deciding Game Three in their 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference semifinal playoff against Cignal HD after a thrilling 25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 18-16 victory on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Myla Pablo would not be denied as her game-clinching spike secured the tough victory for the Angels, capping a comeback from a two sets-to-one deficit and 0-1 down in the best-of-three series.

Pablo picked the right time to deliver her best game to date with her 18 points off 16 kills, an ace, and a block to force a winner-take-all Game Three on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Grethcel Soltones also helped PetroGazz' cause with 14 markers including key hits in that crucial fourth set to push the series to a set five, while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas got 14 points off 13 attacks.

"I-press lang natin sila. Kumbaga, bibigay din yan. Kapit kapit lang kami," said coach Jerry Yee of that pulsating fifth set as the Angels finally pulled through after three match points.



PetroGazz gave itself a chance to earn a return trip to the Finals after finishing as runner-up in the 2019 Open Conference.



Ces Molina led the HD Spikers with 19 points, as Rachel Anne Daquis got 17 in the sorry loss, their first of the tournament.

