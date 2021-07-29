Perlas Spikers buck early deficit vs Cignal to barge into win column

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Nicole Tiamzon and Sue Roces powered the Perlas Spikers to beat Cignal, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21, and enter the win column in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Perlas Spikers vs Cignal recap

Tiamzon and Roces led Perlas’ balanced-attack to recover from a first set loss and send the HD Spikers on the brink of elimination.

Rookie setter Gel Cayuna also shone in dishing out great plays as middle blockers Jeanette Villareal and Cherry Nunag delivered ample contributions in blocking and timely quick attacks to end their team’s two-game skid.

The Perlas Spikers improved to 1-2 record before playing their second straight game against Petro Gazz in less than 24 hours, Friday 4 p.m.

Tiamzon unleashed 13 attacks to lead the way for Perlas, while Roces finished with 11 points, all coming from spikes.

Nunag and Heather Guino-o also had 13 points each with the latter adding 16 digs. Cayuna made 24 excellent sets and fired four aces for nine markers.

“Yung opportunity nabigyan namin ng hustisya,” said Perlas head coach Rei Diaz. “Tapos ang isa pa naming kailangan kasi yung kumpiyansa so yung panalo malaking kumpiyansa ang mabibigay individually. Sobrang salamat!”

Janine Marciano lifted Cignal with 12 points, while middle blockers Julia Ipac and Roselyn Doria chipped in 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

The HD Spikers lost five of ther six games falling on the brink of elimination.

