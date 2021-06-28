Eight Perlas Spikers test COVID-19 positive amid Baguio camp: report

EIGHT Perlas Spikers have tested positive for Covid-19 in their bubble training at the Saint Vincent Gym in Baguio ahead of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference in July.

According to a report from rngluzon.com, Mayor Benjamin Magalong announced in a press conference on Friday that half of the 16 Perlas Spikers contracted the virus.

Magalong said in the report that poor implementation of the city’s guidelines were neglected and/or violated according to investigation on the Covid-19 surge that include 98 Philippine National Police officers on training at the Regional Training Center and 50 call center agents inside Camp John Hay.

Perlas Spikers coach Rei Diaz confirmed to Spin.ph that eight players tested positive but he politely refused to give more details.

PVL Tournament Director Tony Boy Liao said the team, which started its bubble training last June 1, has stopped their activities and will resume practice once the players are cleared.

“The eight players are now isolated. Bubble training stopped as per GAB regulations. Isolation will be until July 6, then the whole team will undergo RT-PCR tests,” Liao said.

The PVL will have a meeting at 2 pm to finalize the details of its opening date on July 17 at the Centennial Gym in Laoag City.

