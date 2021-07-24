BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — The Perlas Spikers finally make their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference debut, facing unbeaten Choco Mucho on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The match is set at 4 p.m.

Perlas, bronze medalist in the last four PVL conferences, missed the first week of the first professional volleyball league in the country after a member of its delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

During its Baguio training camp in June, seven players and a coach contracted the virus.

“Happy, blessed and excited ang team. Nakakaoverwhelm talaga na marinig mo sa players na they surrendered everything to Him and all of us felt the love and faithfulness of the Lord,” said Perlas coach Rei Diaz. “God is good!”

Diaz said the team led by Nicole Tiamzon, Jho Maraguinot, Mich Morente and Jem Ferrer kept their focus on mastering the system even during isolation.

They face the Flying Titans, bannered by Kat Tolentino, who are 2-0 in the tournament.

Less than 24 hours after their opening match, the Perlas Spikers will face Chery Tiggo (2-1).

They then face Cignal (1-1) on Thursday and Petro Gazz (2-1) on Friday.

Perlas Spikers Jho Maraguinot, Jem Ferrer and Mich Morente

PHOTO: @jemferrer on Twitter





Diaz said the team is ready for the challenge.

“One at the time, planning, and teamwork,” he said. “With excellent players, we just have to become one para mas maging madali ang lahat ng bagay. Laking tulong din talaga ng family-oriented culture ng Perlas Spikers.”

