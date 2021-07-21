Perlas Spikers cleared to play after negative swab test results

LAOAG, Ilocos — Perlas Spikers are cleared to make their long-overdue debut in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Sunday after testing negative for Covid-19.

Perlas Spikers test negative

PVL commissioner Tonyboy Liao bared Perlas is good to go for the bubble conference as all players yielded negative results from RT-PCR tests.

“The results came out already a while ago, they’re all negative. They will start playing this Sunday,” Liao said. PHOTO: PVL photos

The league is finalizing who will be taking on Perlas Spikers in their bubble debut.

Perlas was supposed to open its campaign last Saturday against Cignal but it was shelved including its games for the week due to a member of delegation contracting the virus.

The players and coaches were isolated in solo rooms and had a series of Covid-19 tests until they finally got the greenlight.

Perlas Spikers posted on Wednesday evening: “It is just a delay, not a denial.”

“Thank you to everyone who has whispered a prayer, who has sent encouraging messages and who has rallied behind us,” the team wrote. “Your Perlas Spikers now have a chance to FIGHT!”

