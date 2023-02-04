Pauline Gaston excited to team up with Mylene Paat

PAULINE Gaston’s new chapter in her career is made more special by a player she has always looked up to.

The new Chery Tiggo outside hitter said she keeps a photo of Mylene Paat lifting a trophy on her personal mood board.

"Actually, may picture ako ni ate [Mylene] na nasa mood board ko as a [source of] motivation. Hawak niya pa yung trophy niya," Gaston said of the PVL Reinforced Conference MVP and Crossovers skipper.

"Basta ako, I just take inspiration from our captain," added the former Choco Mucho hitter.

The Crossovers play their first match of the PVL All-Filipino conference on Tuesday against Cignal at the Philsports Arena.

"I'm looking forward to our overall performance kasi alam kong grabe 'yung team effort na gagawin namin. Kahit naman kung saang team kami magpunta, lahat po kami may goal and nag-wwork para ma-achieve 'yung goals namin."

Gaston adds she now prefers to be addressed by her real name "Pauline" rather than her college nickname "Ponggay."

"'Yun po talaga pangalan ko [Pauline] and I think it's more mature. Very college pa kasi 'yung Ponggay eh. I still respond to Ponggay, mas prefer ko lang 'yung Pauline."