Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 17
    PVL

    Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez raring to see Mylene Paat return from injury

    Even in absence, Paat brings 'fire' to Crossovers, says Velez
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    SANS former PVL MVP Mylene Paat, Chery Tiggo steered its way to the win column with a conference-opening rout of Farm Fresh.

    But Crossovers tactician Aaron Velez bared that she'll be back on the court very soon as her recovery from a swollen right foot sustained in the offseason speeds up.

    READ: Cess Robles shows way as Chery Tiggo routs Farm Fresh

    "Rest assured na minamadali din namin. Minamadali pero mine-make sure namin na talagang nasa 100% siya," said Velez.

    undefined

    "In the meantime, she still has 20% swelling sa kanyang (right) foot."

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Even in her on-court absence, Velez stressed the significance of the "fire" she brings to the Crossovers.

      "I’m not going to give further details pero rest assured with the fire of Mylene (Paat), malaking tulong sa’min ‘yun. At the same time, we want to showcase also her talents du’n sa mga fans at mga sumusuporta sa’min," the Chery Tiggo coach shared.

      No definite date was given for Paat's return but the Crossovers will return to action in two days' time against PVL debutant Galeries Tower, 3 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again