Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez raring to see Mylene Paat return from injury

SANS former PVL MVP Mylene Paat, Chery Tiggo steered its way to the win column with a conference-opening rout of Farm Fresh.

But Crossovers tactician Aaron Velez bared that she'll be back on the court very soon as her recovery from a swollen right foot sustained in the offseason speeds up.

"Rest assured na minamadali din namin. Minamadali pero mine-make sure namin na talagang nasa 100% siya," said Velez.

"In the meantime, she still has 20% swelling sa kanyang (right) foot."

Even in her on-court absence, Velez stressed the significance of the "fire" she brings to the Crossovers.

"I’m not going to give further details pero rest assured with the fire of Mylene (Paat), malaking tulong sa’min ‘yun. At the same time, we want to showcase also her talents du’n sa mga fans at mga sumusuporta sa’min," the Chery Tiggo coach shared.

No definite date was given for Paat's return but the Crossovers will return to action in two days' time against PVL debutant Galeries Tower, 3 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

