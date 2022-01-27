How Coach O convinced Des Cheng to join Choco Mucho

CHOCO MUCHO coach Oliver Almadro has long coveted the services of Des Cheng that eventually, the 25-year-old outside hitter had to budge.

"Matagal na akong kinukulit ni coach O," she shared on Thursday's Spin Zoom In as she shed light on how she ended up with the Flying Titans.

Cheng admitted that she has long planned on "leaving her comfort zone" and part ways with her longtime team F2 Logistics.

Almadro, for his part, has always gone out of his way to court her to join his side that in the end, Cheng felt that it was just right to join Choco Mucho.

"I felt na yung sincerity ni coach O, na gusto niya talaga ako. Iba yung trust pag yung coach na mismo yung may gusto sa'yo," she said.

"May trust siya, may confidence siya na kaya mong gampanan yung mga bagay na inaasahan niyang gagawin mo inside the court. I felt na yung management and coach O really liked me. They were very persistent nung kinukuha nila ako."

Des Cheng is leaving her comfort zone at F2 Logistics. PHOTO: Philippine Super Liga



Coach O on courting Des Cheng

For Almadro, the tedious process of making Cheng's move a reality makes the outcome all the more sweet as he believes that the former La Salle star, as well as fellow newcomers like Isa Molde, Aduke Ogunsanya, Thang Ponce, and Cherry Nunag fit really well with the crew he has built for the Flying Titans.

"Hindi ito biglaan. We've been planning this. Even though matagal na matagal ko siyang kinukuha, she respects her team," the decorated mentor said. "It's not that easy to convince them to join us. Of course, I have to tell them that we're building this kind of character of the team, and yung character mo is babagay sa team especially with the players that we have."

"Them joining this team will only make our direction, yung character that we have, the personalities, and the talent, parang sila yung magiging pinakamasarap na ingredients na idadagdag sa team na ito. And finally, sinagot yung prayers namin at napapayag namin sila."

Now, Cheng understands that its her turn to repay that faith as she seeks to contribute to Choco Mucho's success in the upcoming 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference tentatively set in February.

"Overwhelmed ako and at the same time, I need to work hard para di sila mapahiya," she said.

