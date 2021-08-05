BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Coach Oliver Almadro blamed Choco Mucho’s loss in a five-set showdown with multi-titled Creamline to lack of maturity.

The Flying Titans led after three sets but could not finish off the Cool Smashers as Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao and Tots Carlos led a late surge on Wednesday in the PVL Open at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

“Kulang pa kami sa maturity as a team, as a professional team, though magkakasama na sila dati sa Ateneo, iba pa rin yung level of maturity kapag ka pro league e iba yung maturity dito,” Almadro said.

It was the Flying Titans’ first loss in seven matches.

Still, Almadro said he was impressed with how Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag and Deanna Wong performed against the defending champion.

“We accept it. My team played well, but they played better,” Almadro said. “We have to learn na hindi puwedeng base skills lang dapat pairalin yung maturity, kailangan pairalin pa rin yung team work at cohesiveness which is yun ang lamang ng Creamline, they're a veteran team, they are intact.”

“I give it to them na they're a more mature team than us in this game.”

Choco Mucho has two elimination matches against Petro Gazz (5-2) on Friday and Chery Tiggo (6-2) on Saturday.

