Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Nov 17
    PVL

    Choco Mucho fields all-Filipino side vs Creamline as Odina Aliyeva out

    by Jillian Velasco
    Just now
    Odina Aliyeva Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo
    Odina Aliyeva in action against Chery Tiggo.
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    CHOCO Mucho paraded an all-Filipino lineup in its duel against league-leading Creamline on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Flying Titans import Odina Aliyeva sat out due to health issues, a source said.

    Odina Aliyeva injury update

    Isa Molde will fill the shoes of Aliyeva alongside Des Cheng, Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon, Chery Nunag and Denden Lazaro-Revilla.

    The Flying Titans are on a tough road to secure a semifinals spot with a three-way tie with Cignal and F2 Logistics at 3-3.

    Grandslam-seeking Creamline, meanwhile, is through to the playoffs with a 7-1 record.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Odina Aliyeva in action against Chery Tiggo.
      PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again