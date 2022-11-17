Choco Mucho fields all-Filipino side vs Creamline as Odina Aliyeva out

CHOCO Mucho paraded an all-Filipino lineup in its duel against league-leading Creamline on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.
Flying Titans import Odina Aliyeva sat out due to health issues, a source said.
Odina Aliyeva injury update
Isa Molde will fill the shoes of Aliyeva alongside Des Cheng, Kat Tolentino, Bea De Leon, Chery Nunag and Denden Lazaro-Revilla.
The Flying Titans are on a tough road to secure a semifinals spot with a three-way tie with Cignal and F2 Logistics at 3-3.
Grandslam-seeking Creamline, meanwhile, is through to the playoffs with a 7-1 record.
