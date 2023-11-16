NXLED makes it back-to-back PVL wins at expense of Galeries Tower

NXLED picked up its first back-to-back wins in franchise history by dispatching Galeries Tower, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday.

Krich Macaslang made the Chameleons’ second straight-sets win possible with a 11-point outing on eight attacks, two aces, and a block, helping the young team improve to 3-5 (win-loss).

Highrisers cut down to size

The Highrisers’ debut conference came to an early and uneventful end as a seventh loss in as many games bumped them off the Final Four race.

“Nakita naman siguro ng lahat nu’ng first set na medyo tahimik, it was quiet. So instead of me being worried, nag-step up ako na ‘sige kung wala pang mag-iingay, sisimulan ko para makahawa ako in a good way,’” Macaslang said.

PHOTO: PVL

“Du’n ko naisip na okay lang kung wala akong points, okay lang kung ‘di ako mabigyan ng bola, at least may naitulong ako sa team. Maganda naman ‘yung result kasi nanalo kami and nadagdagan pa na POG (Player of the Game) ako,” she added.

Bar the opening set, it was a straightforward contest as NXLED banked on the power of Macaslang and the ace duo of Jho Maraguinot (game-high 13 points) and Lycha Ebon (10 points) to take control.

Luna sits out

May Luna, who is grieving the loss of her mother earlier this week, did not see action.

On the flip side, only Andrea Marzan’s 11 points proved to be the saving grace for Galeries Tower as it became the second team knocked out of semis contention.

