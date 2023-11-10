Perfection attainable as NU Lady Bulldogs tame UST Tigresses in Game 1

Games on Saturday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

2 p.m. – FEU vs AdU

5 p.m. – UST vs NU

NATIONAL U turned back Santo Tomas, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17, and zeroed in on a second straight title sweep in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first set of the entire tournament but owned the next three sets for a big win that set the stage for a historic back-to-back perfect campaign.

Lady Bulldogs win 17th in a row

Overall, it was the 17th straight win for NU, which rammed through the eight games this season prior to the finals without the loss of a single set in the SSL following an eight-game sweep of Season 1.

Reigning MVP Alyssa Solomon once again stood at the forefront of NU’s quick rebound from the first-set defeat by hammering 15 points on 11 hits, three aces and a block.

PHOTO: SSL



Former UAAP Rookie-MVP Bella Belen and Evangeline Alinsug chipped in 13 points each while skipper Erin May Pangilinan had 10 points for the wards of returning mentor Norman Miguel.

“Maganda talaga ‘yung nilaro ng UST from the start. Depensa, service, passing. Naunahan kami kaya sa amin napunta ‘yung pressure. Hindi namin nilaro ‘yung laro namin,” said Miguel.

Angeline Poyos, Regina Jurado and Jonna Perdido fired 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively, for UST, which is now backed against the wall heading to Game Two of the best-of-three finals on Saturday.

Earlier, Far Eastern beat Adamson in five sets, 25-20, 25-19, 12-25, 14-25, 15-12, to move on the cusp of securing the bronze medal of the SSL Season 2 backed by Mikasa, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Summit Bottle Water, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, R and B Milk Tea, Potato Corner, Rebel Sports, Converge ICT Solutions, Genius Sports and United Auctioneers, Inc.

Meanwhile, College of St. Benilde claimed fifth spot while Ateneo clinched the seventh place in the SSL Season 2 held in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

St. Benilde hacked out a 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 29-27, 15-4 win over the University of the East while Ateneo escaped Arellano, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11.

All SSL Season 2 games are accessible across all platforms live and on-demand through the social media pages of Plus Network and SSL with Solar Sports, Blast TV and Aliw Channel 23 as TV partners.

