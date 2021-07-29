Why Nicole Tiamzon was extra emotional after Perlas' first win

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Nicole Tiamzon and the Perlas Spikers are elated to finally earn their first win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference after all they’ve been through.

Emotional Tiamzon

Tiamzon didn’t hold back in expressing her emotions for every spike she nailed as Perlas took down Cignal in four sets on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

And when the HD Spikers committed a crucial error that served as the winning point for the Perlas Spikers, the 5-foot-6 outside hitter and her teammates went into a wild celebration for their first win after a two-game skid and a week of delay due to a delegation member contracting Covid-19.

For the former University of the Philippines stalwart, words aren’t enough to describe the happiness of their team after clearing a major hurdle inside the Laoag bubble.

“Sobrang blessing ito. Kasi sa lahat ng mga pinagdaanan namin. Hindi ko alam. Hindi ko ma-explain yung feeling. Nakita niyo naman kung paano kami magcelebrate kanina,” said Tiamzon, who was ecstatic for every successful attack from her 13-point output.

PHOTO: PVL photos

“We know na hindi talaga kami nagiwanan at nandyan pa rin si Lord hanggang huli.”

Perlas head coach Rei Diaz was happy to see his wards play with confidence. Tiamzon said they didn’t want to waste this chance; That’s why they played with courage even though they were coming from back-to-back losses.

“Sabi nga ni coach, finally medyo na-gain na rin namin yung confidence na dapat meron kami ngayon. Kasi pag wala kaming kumpiyansa sayang kasi yung mga games din, iilan na lang,” Tiamzon said. “As much as possible we have this kind of opportunity, we really wanted to play and we wanted to give our best.”

The Perlas Spikers gained a huge confidence-booster as they improved to a 1-2 record. But in less than 24 hours, they take on the Petro Gazz Angels to cap their loaded week.

Tiamzon hopes to pick up from where they left off.

“We’ll create a momentum from this. You know, yung feeling ba na makaset and makapanalo. Yung mga ganung feeling kailangan madala din namin sa next games namin,” she said.

