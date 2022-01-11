Nicole Tiamzon is newest addition to retooling Petro Gazz squad

PETRO Gazz continued to beef up its roster with the signing of outside hitter Nicole Tiamzon ahead of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

The Angels unveiled Tiamzon as their newest recruit on Tuesday, a day after they welcomed back Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng and Cienne Cruz.

“Let’s all welcome, one of the biggest hearts for the next generation aspiring volleyball players, founder and director of Spike and Serve PH, Nicole Tiamzon, all #GazzedUp to inspire more people out there with her level of play!” the team announced.

Tiamzon joins anew team after four years with Perlas Spikers, where she earned the 2019 Open Conference 1st Best Outside Hitter and helped the team to three PVL third place finishes.

The University of the Philippines standout had a challenging 2021 season with the Perlas Spikers, who had players infected with Covid-19 in their bubble training and a delegation member entering the health and safety protocols during the Open Conference. But they were able to complete the tournament despite finishing with a lone win in nine matches.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Tiamzon teams up with wing spikers Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones as Petro Gazz looks to surpass its bronze medal finish last conference.

The Angels earlier parted ways with Ces Molina, Jerrili Malabanan and seven other players.

Petro Gazz has four more players to unveil for the 2022 Open Conference tentatively set next month either at Paco Arena or at Royale Tagaytay in a full bubble setup depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.