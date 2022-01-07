New teams knocking on PVL door after Sta. Lucia takes leave

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is down to 10 teams after Sta. Lucia took a leave of absence, but organizers assured new teams are keen to join ahead of its second season as a professional league.
Sports Vision president Ricky Palou said Sta. Lucia team manager Buddy Encarnado informed him last December 28 about management's decision not to field the Lady Realtors in the PVL this season.
“He said that management decided it was not a priority at this point in time,” Palou bared to Spin.ph in a text message.
Prospective new teams
Palou and PVL commissioner Tonyboy Liao said new squads have expressed their intentions to join the league, but talks are still ongoing.
“There are new teams that want to join. We are still deliberating on these,” Palou said.
“So far, there’s one applying but we haven’t approve yet,” Liao added.Liao said the league plans to push through with the Open Conference in February either in Metro Manila or via another bubble in Tagaytay, depending on the quarantine situation.
The league mounted its first pro season in Ilocos Norte last year.
“Definitely we will push through with the first conference, most likely in February. If we are not allowed to have it in Metro Manila, we will do again a bubble tournament in Tagaytay,” he said.
