Farm Fresh Foxies announce arrival in PVL with Mycah Go signing

FARM Fresh Foxies announced its arrival as one of two new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squads by unveiling their first-ever player signing in NCAA Season 97 MVP Mycah Go.

"The Farm Fresh fam is joining spiker Mycah Go in her quest for a restart in her volleyball career," the team said in its first-ever post in its official Twitter page.

Little is known of the new PVL team, except that it was put up by the same ownership that fielded Converge in the PBA.

LOOK:

The former College of St. Benilde star steered the Lady Blazers to a historic season sweep two years ago.

But an ACL tear in a preseason tune-up forced her off the roster to become a coaching staff member in Season 98, where CSB retained its crown with another season sweep.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Go and the rest of the soon-to-be-named Foxies will make their pro league debut in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference starting June 29.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓