Mylene Paat snatches PVL MVP award

ALTHOUGH her team fell short of a podium finish, Mylene Paat is not going home without an award as she copped the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference Most Valuable Player on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

2022 PVL Reinforced Conference indvidual awards

Paat, who also bagged the Best Opposite Spiker award, averaged 20 points during the elimination round and 12 points in the semifinals - a performance worthy of her first MVP plum in the PVL.

Her teammate, Buding Duremdes, also got the nod as the Best Libero - her first award as well in the pro-league.

Champion team Petro Gazz raked the most awards led by American reinforcement Lindsey Vander-Weide as the Best Import after averaging 23.38 points in the elimination round.

The 25-year-old reinforcement also nabbed the Finals MVP after putting up monster numbers in the finals series – a career-high 34-point explosion in Game 1 and a game-high 19 point in Game 2.

Two more Angels copped individual accolades - Myla Pablo was named the Best Open Spiker alongside Creamline's Alyssa Valdez, while MJ Phillips was the best Best Middle Blocker together with Cignal's Roselyn Doria - who earned the award twice this year.

Bronze medalist Jia De Guzman also added another Best Setter award - the seventh in her PVL collection.