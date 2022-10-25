Mylene Paat plays down finger wag from Choco Mucho import

PAIN can't stop Mylene Paat from leading Chery Tiggo to the top of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Paat suffered from cramps early in the fourth set with the Crossovers trailing, 8-10, but instead of subbing out, the team captain chose to continue on and help crush a Choco Mucho comeback for their fourth straight victory.

"Ganoon naman talaga eh, para tayong sundalo. Sasaktan, madadapa, babangon pa rin," she said after Chery Tiggo's 29-27, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory on Tuesday.

The former Adamson Lady Falcon continued her stellar performance as she dropped a game-high 25 points on 21 attacks, together with two blocks and two aces - her best output yet in this conference.

Her playful also came to the fore when she celebrated infront of Odina Aliyeva after a big block, drawing a finger wag from the Choco Mucho import.

She later played down the incident, saying it was a 'stare me' and not a staredown on the Flying Titans' import.

Paat got a lot of help, too - and was grateful for it.

"Sobrang proud ako sa team ko, sa kung anong meron kami ngayon. Sobrang thankful din ako kasi nakita ko talaga na 'yung naka-back up 'yung bawat isa," Paat said as Cza Carandang and EJ Laure combined for 24 points against the Flying Titans.

At 4-0, the Crossovers are on the cusp of securing a semifinal berth, which they can do with a victory on Thursday against winless UAI-Army at Philsports Arena.

But Paat is not getting ahead of herself.

"Alam mo 'yung sobrang thankful, pero dapat hindi kami ma-overwhelm, kasi kailangan pa rin namin pagtrabahuhan lahat ng games namin, and lahat ng haharapin namin in this coming, sa mga susunod na games namin," she said.

"Kailangan talaga magsipag pa kami lalo, magpursige, and gustuhin namin 'yung ginagawa namin. Isa-puso't isip namin, lahat ng mga tinuturo sa amin."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

