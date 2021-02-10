Myla Pablo joins Soltones, Molina in rejigged Petro Gazz side

MYLA Pablo is headed to her third team in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) as she joined Petro Gazz, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The former PVL MVP joins her third club team after being the face of Pocari Sweat from 2016 to 2018 and Motolite in 2019 until it decided to take a leave of absence in January.

With the signing of the former three-time Finals MVP, Petro Gazz has formed a group of talented wing spikers that also includes national players Grethcel Soltones and Ces Molina.

The National University standout expressed her gratitude to Petro Gazz for her return.

"We are grateful for her commitment. Acquiring her doesn’t just give our team additional percentage scorer but moreso another experienced or veteran leader in the industry," Petro Gazz manager Camille Cruz told Spin.ph.

"Of course we want to work on team cohesion to start with. Whether through online and most especially when we’re given the go signal to practice as a team already, hopefully soon," she added.

Pablo, who last won a PVL title in 2017 with Pocari, hopes to get another shot at a title with a Petro Gazz side that won the 2019 Reinforced Conference title and finished runner-up in the succeeding Open Conference.

PHOTO: dante peralta

The Angels are parading a refueled roster in the upcoming PVL Open Conference to be staged under a bubble format this summer at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Besides the trio of Pablo, Soltones and Molina, Petro Gazz has also signed multi-awarded libero Kath Arado and wing hitter Mean Mendrez as well as middle blockers Remy Palma, Ria Meneses and Seth Rodriguez.

The holdovers under head coach Arnold Laniog are Chie Saet, Ivy Perez, Jerrili Malabanan, Jessie De Leon and liberos Rica Enclona and Cienne Cruz.