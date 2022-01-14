Amid wave of departures, Myla Pablo finds no reason to leave Petro Gazz

MYLA Pablo is eager to run it back for Petro Gazz as she leads a revamped roster in the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

After her contract expired last December 31, the prolific outside hitter decided to stay with the Angels for this season and continue her mission for a team that took her in last year after her former club Motolite took a leave.

“When my last team disbanded, Petro Gazz talaga ang nagpakita ng interest at maganda ang pagaalaga nila sa akin,” said the former PVL MVP. “Wala naman akong dahilan para umalis kaya gusto ko mag-stay pa din para maibalik tiwala nila.”

Pablo is one of the five holdovers in a team that parted ways with Ria Meneses, Kath Arado, Ces Molina and six others. Also staying put were Grethcel Soltones, Chie Saet, Remy Palma and Seth Rodriguez.

While she understood that transfers are part of the game, Pablo said she's ready to take on the challenge of being the leader of this revamped team, which is seeking to surpass last year’s bronze medal finish in this Open Conference tentatively set in February.

“Ganyan naman talaga ang mundo ng sports, may aalis may dadating. Meron din namang mga bumalik. It’s a matter of being professional, maglaro lang kami ng maayos,” she said.

Up for the challenge

“May mga nawalang leaders, so I’m up for the challenge naman na mag-lead ulit kung kinakailangan pero team effort naman ang pagharap namin ng new chapter na ito for Petro Gazz.”

The Angels have since welcomed new players Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips, Bang Pineda, Nicole Tiamzon and Yeye Gabarda along with returning Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng and Cienne Cruz.

For the 28-year-old spiker out of National University, getting along with their new teammates won’t be hard since volleyball is really a small world.

“Maliit lang naman ang mundo ng volleyball, magkakakilala din naman kami. Siyempre maganda dyan mapagsama-sama natin yung strengths naming lahat para maging maganda result ng bagong team,” she said.

Pablo is putting premium on discipline and hard work in her pre-season preparation for her to become a more consistent and reliable leader for the new-look Angels.

“Siguro bilang beterano na din, yung consistency talaga. Nakailang coach na din nag-handle sa akin, so gusto ko kung ano man yung mga natutunan ko sa mga nakaraang programa na napuntahan ko, magamit ko in a sense na mas maaasahan ako [ng] mas madalas,” Pablo said.

