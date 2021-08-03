Petro Gazz continues to win despite Pablo still not in top shape

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Myla Pablo admitted she has yet to regain her best shape, but vowed to give her all to help Petro Gazz reach greater heights in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

With the revamped Angels winning five of their seven matches to boost their semifinals bid, the former league MVP said she can deliver more as she continues to strive to return to her top shape in the third week of the bubble tournament.

“Siguro may mailalabas pa kasi hindi ko rin masasabi talaga. Kasi ako mismo sa sarili ko hindi ko pa mabigay talaga yung best ko sa loob ng court kasi ramdam ko pa talaga yung bigat ng court,” said Pablo after finishing with seven points in their three-set win over BaliPure on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old spiker, who has had a lingering back injury over the past three seasons, admitted the year-long layoff also took its toll on her conditioning just like most of the volleyball players.

“Actually lahat naman talaga ng mga players hindi pa talaga one hundred percent kasi halos isang taon din talaga yung pahinga namin,” she added. “Kaming mga Petro Gazz talaga isang buwan pa lang kami nag start ng training. Kaya kami medyo nag aadjust din kami kasi halos lahat kami bago pa.”

But that’s not an excuse for the National University standout as she is eager to play her heart out for the remainder of the maiden pro league.

“Kailangan ibigay yung best namin kasi if ever hindi namin ibigay yung best namin baka magsisi kami sa huli,” Pablo said.

Petro Gazz, currently tied in the third place with Chery Tiggo (5-2), has to win its last two games against Sta. Lucia (4-3) on Thursday and Choco Mucho (6-0) to secure a semifinals ticket.

“Sana lahat kami mag step up din sa games namin and then siguro yung mga mistakes namin sa loob ng court, sa mga games namin,” Pablo said.

