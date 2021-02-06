Molde, Layug skip final playing year at UP, sign with PVL club PLDT

ISA Molde and Marist Layug are forgoing their final playing year for University of the Philippines, joining join PLDT Home Fibr in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Power Hitters on Saturday announced their newest players, joining recent additions Eli Soyud, Chin Basas, Yeye Gabarda and Nieza Viray.

Molde and Layug played two matches for UP last year before the UAAP season was scrapped due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

With the uncertainties over UAAP's return aside from player eligibility, the two UP stars decided to turn pro.

The two Lady Maroons helped deliver a PVL Collegiate Conference championship to UP, ending the school's 36-year title drought. Molde won both Conference and Finals MVP during that run in 2018.

