Free agent Mika Reyes to make decision on new team 'soon'

MIKA Reyes remains a free agent and is still negotiating with multiple Premier Volleyball League teams.

The star middle blocker suddenly found herself without a home after the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors — her club since 2020 — made the decision to take a leave of absence from the PVL due to the uncertainties amid the pandemic.

Virtual Playground, the agency that manages Reyes' career, bared to SPIN.ph that several PVL clubs have started talks with the former La Salle star in the lead-up to the pioneering volleyball league's 2022 season.

The management didn’t name the teams to keep things private but it shared that Reyes is picking her next team based on its composition, on whether she will fit in the system and roster, and the stability of the franchise.

Reyes’ management added the prolific middle blocker is set to 'make a decision soon.'

Game-changer

The former national player could be a game changer for a club she chooses to join with her impressive net defense and experience from her title runs with La Salle in the UAAP and F2 Logistics and Petron in the Philippine Superliga.

Her teammates from Sta. Lucia, Djanel Cheng and Jonah Sabete returned to Petro Gazz, while Glaudine Troncoso found a new home at Cignal.

Besides Reyes, fellow Lady Realtors’ starters Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Phillips, Bang Pineda and Dell Palomata have yet to make any announcements on their new teams as of posting time.

