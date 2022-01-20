Mika Reyes tempers expectations from revamped PLDT side

MIKA Reyes is tempering expectations from new-look PLDT after the club emerged as the early favorite in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, tentatively set in February.

Reyes’ arrival capped a massive rebuild by the High Speed Hitters that also brought in reigning Best Libero Kath Arado, Dell Palomata, Jovy Prado, Wendy Semana, Jules Samonte, Heather Guino-o, Fiola Ceballos, Mean Mendrez, Jessey De Leon, and Lhara Clavano.

The 27-year-old spiker is hopeful the team can turn things around after a 3-6 finish in the last PVL bubble in Ilocos Norte.

“I have yet to spend time with the team, and compared to regular conferences pre-pandemic, mas marami din talagang adversities na kailangang harapin ngayon,” said Reyes. “So more than playing the game, it's really the character of the team na ibi-build at susubukin come PVL season.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“New team, fresh start pero same goal pa rin naman kahit saan ako magpunta, to learn as much as I can and be able to contribute in any way I can,” she added.

Continue reading below ↓

Can these stars work on the same page?

The former La Salle star believes they can under the great leadership skills of team captain Rhea Dimaculangan and coach George Pascua, who took over from longtime mentor Roger Gorayeb.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I think this lineup has been carefully selected talaga by management. They really put in so much effort to come up with their best mix of players possible. Yung challenge is yung pag-adapt sa system and chemistry in and out the court,” Reyes said.

'Great leaders'

“With coach George, I trust that we will all learn a lot from him plus having great leaders like ate Rhea should glue the team closer din.”

The 6-foot middle blocker is joining her fifth club team, but there will be a number of familiar faces at PLDT like Dimaculangan, ex-La Salle player Eli Soyud, and former Sta. Lucia teammates Palomata and Prado.

“Siguro from all the years that I've been with different teams, adapting to change has been something na natutunan ko na talaga and yung isa sa nagpapa-excite sa akin ay yung mga makakasama ko dito sa team, a chunk of it are people I’m close with,” Reyes said. “That really helps a lot na may mga sobrang kilala na ako ng mga makakasama ko.”

Continue reading below ↓

Reyes, who is bringing back her jersey No. 3 during her successful collegiate years after wearing No. 11 last season, vowed to help PLDT reach its goal this year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I will exert my full effort to give my best sa team and hopefully maka-contribute sa magandang resulta. Ayoko din yung nagpa-promise na ganito ang makikita nila sa akin because I believe everything is a process,” she said.

“I just want to be as professional as possible para magawa ko yung work ko to play my best effort for the team.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.