Mika Reyes eager to see Sta. Lucia dictate own fate in semis bid

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Mika Reyes said red-hot Sta. Lucia remains laser focused on its semifinals target ahead of its last elimination round game against Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

From losing three of their first four matches, the Lady Realtors sizzled with a four-game winning streak to stay in semis contention with a 5-3 record, just a game behind the No. 4 Angels (5-2).

Sta. Lucia’s chance for a Final Four ticket is on the line when it battles the Angels led by Myla Pablo, Grethcel Soltones and Ces Molina on Thursday.

What it can control

Reyes said they will dictate their own fate.

“Ayaw namin i-base sa ibang mga kalaban, ayaw namin i-base sa kanila kung ano yung magiging (laro) namin,” said the star middle blocker after their three-set win over Perlas on Monday.

“Mas maganda rin siguro na kami yung gumawa ng way para makapasok kami.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The former La Salle stalwart said the Lady Realtors learned their lesson from a shaky start and they can’t afford to be complacent in their last elimination game in the PVL bubble.

“Maaga namin nakita kung ano yung adjustments talaga. Lesson rin talaga for everyone yun siyempre we had a rough start din talaga,” Reyes said. “Yun yung reason para hindi kami maging complacent.”

Continue reading below ↓

Coincidentally, since team manager Buddy Encarnado entered the bubble, the Lady Realtors have yet to lose a game. Reyes said he’s their lucky charm and inspiration.

“Pwera usog, pero siya yung lucky charm namin. Talagang sir Buddy rin kasi yung isa sa mga nagmomotivate sa amin. Sobrang nakatulong yung presence niya tas dumating pa yung isang boss namin si Ms. Rose,” she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sta. Lucia head coach Eddieson Orcullo hopes luck will also be on their side in their last elimination game.

“Kung sino yung may magandang gising, yun ang makakakuha ng laro,” he said. “Pare-pareho naman tayo. Pag nagtalunan tayo sa ibabaw ng net papalo ako, bablock ka. Magkakatalo lang talaga kung sino yung kundisyon sa umaga na yun.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.