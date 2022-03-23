Mika Reyes leads PLDT to straight-sets win over BaliPure

PLDT secured the no. 3 seed in Pool B with a 25-20, 26-24, 25-22 victory over BaliPure on Wednesday in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at Paco Arena in Manila.

Mika Reyes came up with her best game to date, pumping 11 points off seven kills, three blocks, and one ace to lead the High Speed Hitters to their first win in three matches.

Toni Rose Basas and Dell Palomata had eight markers apiece as PLDT waits for the winner of the match between F2 Logistics and Choco Mucho for its quarterfinal pairing.

Janine Marciano led BaliPure with 13 points, 11 from attacks, while Jho Maraguinot scored 10 for the Water Defenders, who sunk to 0-3, on pace to face Cignal in the quarterfinals.

Mika Reyes and the HIgh Speed Hitters improve to 1-2.

