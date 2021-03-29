Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas try to bring Petron success to Sta. Lucia

MIKA Reyes is elated to have Aiza Maizo-Pontillas back on her side as they lead Sta. Lucia in its professional debut in the Premier Volleyball League.

“Siyempre masaya. May nakasama na ulit ako from my previous team,” Reyes told Spin.ph. “To be honest, I have no idea na kino-consider niya pala mag SLR and wala din na-mention ang team manager namin na they were eyeing Mommy A na pala. I’m really happy that she’s here with us now and makakasama ko ulit siya sa loob ng court.”

Reyes and Pontillas were teammates in Petron from 2017 to 2019 and won three Philippine Superliga titles together.

The former La Salle star signed with Sta. Lucia last year but their PSL Grand Prix campaign was scrapped by the COVID-19. Three weeks ago, Pontillas was tapped by the Lady Realtors from the Blaze Spikers, who took a pandemic-related leave last November.

Now that the Philippine women's volleyball team players are reunited, Reyes said that the 33-year-old is set to provide a huge impact to Sta. Lucia as she can score at will and provide tremendous blocking and floor defense.

“Inside the court, of course go-to player talaga siya and her aura kasi sa loob ng court, kahit tahimik, fierce pa din,” the multi-awarded middle blocker said.

And even off the court, especially that all the PVL players from 12 teams will be away from their families for two months in the Open Conference tentively set in May under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“As I call her, Mommy A, very mommy siya,” she said. “Outside the court, she’s quiet but fun to be with. She shares stories and approachable with whatever topic you wanna make kwento with. And I can say na close na close talaga kami, through ups and downs din talaga magkakilala na kami ni mommy.”

Reyes and Pontillas are eager to bring their successful team up to win a title for Sta. Lucia but their chemistry is just an added boost as it’s still up to the whole Lady Realtors on how they will work together as one unit in the PVL.

“As I always say, nandun na yung eagerness ng each player. It's up to the team pa din how well we can work together,” Reyes said. “One game at a time pa din since lahat naman ng team mag start again from scratch. This time, new players again ang makakasama namin and we all need to adjust sa kailangan ng team. Everyone must work talaga.”