Morente addition a boost as Perlas Spikers ready after COVID scare

LAOAG — The Perlas Spikers have officially welcomed Mich Morente ahead of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra.

The team announced on Tuesday evening that Morente will be part of their roster for the league’s professional debut.

The opposite spiker was part of Perlas Spikers’ bubble training camp in Baguio, which started in May 30.

Morente last played for F2 Logistics in the 2019 Philippine Superliga. She was part of Ateneo’s back-to-back title runs in the UAAP last 2014 and 2015 and played for the school before she transferred to La Salle in 2017.

PHOTO: DJ Cubangbang

She won a silver medal for La Salle with Tin Tiamzon in the 2018 UAAP Beach Volleyball tournament.

Perlas Spikers coach Rei Diaz said Morente will be a great addition to the team as she came from two of the best collegiate programs in the country under Tai Bundit and Ramil De Jesus.

“Sobrang talended. Galing maka-adapt at mag adjust sa system, nanggaling rin kasi sya sa magagaling na mga coaches kaya di rin naman nakakagulat,” Diaz said. “All out lagi sa training at talagang makikita mo na siya ang mag-aadjust at pipilitin niya na makatulong sa kahinaan ng teammates nya. Magaling.”

Ateneo reunion

Morente is set to reunite with Ateneo teammate Jho Maraguinot and team up with Jem Ferrer, Nicole Tiamzon, Heather Guino-o, Cherry Nunag and Thang Ponce.

The Perlas Spikers are expected to arrive on Tuesday evening to complete the 10-team cast inside the bubble at Fort Ilocandia.

Seven players and a coach contracted the virus in their training camp three weeks ago. Diaz said the team has already recovered and all are set to play in the bubble conference.

“Yes okay na lahat. Nabigyan na kami ng medical clearance ni Baguio,” he said.

The team opens its season against Cignal on Saturday at 4 pm.

