Meneses doesn't mind 'good problem' of finding Creamline's best rotation

NOT a lot of teams have the luxury of a vast array of talent on hand, which prompts a "good problem" of trying to form the best on-court rotations possible.

Now three-for-three in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses decided to field all 14 of his players in the straight-set-win over Gerflor to particularly address the above-mentioned dilemma.

"Siyempre. 'yung opportunity na maipasok sa loob, napakahalaga sa team namin kasi 'yung mga bench players namin talagang pang-first six din," said Meneses.

"Tinitignan namin ngayon kung ano pa talaga 'yung mas best sa team and it’s a good problem nga para sa aming mga coaches pero siyempre kailangan ng consistency para makalaro nang maganda every game," he added.

And in light of Thailand-bound Celine Domingo's club exit, Meneses continues to like what he's seeing from Creamline's remaining middle blockers Risa Sato, Jeannette Panaga, and fielded reserves Pau Soriano and Lorie Bernardo.

"Yung Creamline naman iisa lang naman yung sistema na sinusunod namin eh. Talagang, yung mga middles namin alam din naman nila yung gagawin nila.

"Sadyang medyo advantage lang talaga yung dalawa namin pero yung relievers namin, nagpapakita rin sila ng magandang ensayo kaya deserve din nila maipasok sa loob," Meneses said.

