Mean Mendrez shows she deserves PLDT starting gig with efficient scoring

MEAN Mendrez is finally getting the spotlight in PLDT since signing with the team in 2022.

On Thursday, the University of the East standout started for the first time as a High Speed Hitter in PLDT's commanding 25-19, 25-12, 25-21 victory against the gritty Army-Black Mamba in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Mean Mendrez makes most of starting gig

Mendrez wasted no time proving her worth as a starter by leading all scorers with 11 points built on nine attacks and two blocks in 10 minutes of action.

"I’m so happy sa sarili ko. Happy rin ako na ramdam talaga namin, 'di lang ako, pati yung sa teammates ko na yung tiwalang binibigay sa amin ng coaches namin," she said.

"Kampante kami kung ano yung lalaruin namin sa game, which is pinapractice namin talaga. Kaya yung confidence namin mataas talaga every game."

Mendrez thanked new PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort for her newfound confidence.

"Super tiwala [ni Coach Rald]. Hinahayaan niya lang kami kung ano yung laro namin. Parang kayo na 'yung bahala. Siya na lang yung tutulong sa strategy, pero yung pansarili mo, ikaw na yun," she said.

Mendrez and Ricafort, who steered Petro Gazz to the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference Championship, had previously worked together when Mendrez was still an Angel from 2019 to 2021. This familiarity helped the 24-year-old outside spiker adjust to the new system implemented by the young champion coach in the High Speed Hitters.

"'Di naman parang mahirap mag-adjust. Naging coach ko na rin po si Coach Rald. Yung mga iba kong teammate, na handle na rin niya. Parang pasulput-sulpot na lang, pasok-pasok nang onti para onti na lang i-aadjust namin," she said.

And for Ricafort, building the morale of these young players, including Mendrez, was the key to its dominating win against the Lady Troopers.

"Tumatapang na unti-unti yung Mean Mendrez, yung Jovie Prado, yung mga out of system na nahirapan nung F2," he said as the High Speed Hitters bounced back from its five-set debut loss to F2 Logistics.

The High Speed Hitters, now tied with Petro Gazz Angels with a 1-1 record, are looking to break Chery Tiggo's winning streak when they go toe-to-toe on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.