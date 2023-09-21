May Luna joins PVL newcomer NXLED for All-Filipino Conference

MAY Luna becomes the latest addition to Premier Volleyball League (PVL) newcomer NXLED.

The Chameleons welcomed their newest player on Thursday.

See Kamille Cal calls off stint with UP Maroons, joins PVL newcomer NXLED

"Whether up or down the scoreboard, we know May is going to fight! That's why we're glad she joined us here in Nxled," the team said in an Instagram post.

The former La Salle utility hitter last played for the Foton Tornadoes, which has been disbanded after one conference in the league.

The season-ending All-Filipino Conference starts on Oct. 16.

