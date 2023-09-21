Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL

    May Luna joins PVL newcomer NXLED for All-Filipino Conference

    After a short-lived Tornadoes stint, May Luna suits up for the Chameleons
    by John Mark Garcia
    5 hours ago
    may luna
    May Luna joins PVL newcomer NXLED Chameleons ahead of the club's pro league debut.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    MAY Luna becomes the latest addition to Premier Volleyball League (PVL) newcomer NXLED.

    The Chameleons welcomed their newest player on Thursday.

    "Whether up or down the scoreboard, we know May is going to fight! That's why we're glad she joined us here in Nxled," the team said in an Instagram post.

    May Luna Chery Tiggo PNVF

    The former La Salle utility hitter last played for the Foton Tornadoes, which has been disbanded after one conference in the league.

    The season-ending All-Filipino Conference starts on Oct. 16.

