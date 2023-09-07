PVL stars Balse, Bautista happy to serve at Basketball World Cup

HOOPS fans came through the Marina way entrance of the Mall of Asia Arena to watch some of the brightest basketball stars in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

They hardly noticed a couple of working women stationed in the area are also stars in their own right.

Volleyball standouts Ging Balse-Pabayo and Nene Bautista proudly answered the call of duty as security marshals at the Pasay venue for the duration of the global showpiece.

Volleyball stars as marshals in 2023 Fiba World Cup

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Balse and Bautista were assigned to MOA Arena, while a fellow volleyball star and soldier in Royse Tubino was stationed at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum during the group stage.

With the Premier Volleyball League on a break, Balse and Bautista had time away from the Army Lady Troopers as they traded their jerseys for all-black outfits during the World Cup.

Balse bucked the long hours at MOA, with their shift stretching from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., while others began as early as 6 a.m. as they tried to show the trademark Filipino hospitality to guests.

“Mahirap, nakakapagod, minsan kulang ka sa tulog. Pero kahit anong hirap, kailangan pa rin nakangiti, para ipakita mo din sa kanila na masipag talaga ang Pinoy. Kakaiba talaga ang Pinoy,” the former University of Santo Tomas standout from Panabo, Davao beamed.

Getting to see celebrities eases the exhaustion.

“Nakakapagod na nakaka-enjoy kasi syempre may mga artista tayong nakikita,” said Bautista, who was on loan to Foton last time.

Balse, a towering 5-foot-11 middle blocker in volleyball, bowed to blue-collar workers who assist them in volleyball games after being in their shoes.

“Sobrang challenging para sa akin kasi ngayon ko lang na-realize na sobrang hirap pala maging member ka ng volunteers. Mapa-basketball man, mapa-PVL, ganito pala ginagawa nila. Hindi pala basta-basta.”

“Kaya ngayon ko lang siya an-appreciate. Syempre pag after ng games namin, nakikita namin naka-smile pa rin sila,” she added.

Balse realized that getting tired from volleyball games is nothing compared to being marshals.

“Naglolokohan kami ni Nene: ‘Okay lang kung papahirapan tayo sa training.’ Pero nakakapag-pahinga kami. Syempre makaka-recover. Pero ito, tuloy-tuloy, grabe,” the 40-year-old spiker said with a chuckle.

Still, Balse is “overwhelmed and blessed” to be part of the country’s biggest basketball event hosting.

“Maging successful itong Fiba Basketball World Cup, para na rin kaming nag-champion talaga,” said Balse, a two-time Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist and a many-time club champion.

Bautista, 37, is hoping to see the country host a world-class volleyball event in the future.

“Oo naman, lalo na parang maganda rin yung suporta sa atin ng Pilipinas ngayon, mga sponsors,” the former Adamson standout said.

Balse agreed.

“Kaya ng basketball. Why not sa volleyball? Positive naman tayo dyan. Mangyayari’t-mangyayari din yan sa volleyball natin soon. Kasi syempre marami ng mga sponsor ngayon, mga taong sumusuporta sa volleyball.”

