Maizo-Pontillas steadies error-prone Petro Gazz in win over BaliPure

AIZA Maizo-Pontillas proved a steadying presence as Petro Gazz put away BaliPure, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, on Thursday in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at Paco Arena in Manila.

The veteran opposite spiker fired 10 points, including the match clinching hit as the Angels overcame a nervy finish after taking a two-set lead.

Despite losing the third set, Petro Gazz looked poised to cruise to the victory after staging a 7-2 run to take the 22-15 lead.

But BaliPure got within three, 24-21 after a slew of errors from the Angels before Maizo-Pontillas put the final nail on the coffin.

"Alam naman natin fighters yung mga yan and definitely mas bata [ang Balipure]. As expected talagang lumaban sila," said Petro Gazz coach Jerry Yee, who returns as coach after previously serving as a team consultant.

Soltones shows way

Grethcel Soltones scored six of the 10 service aces for the Angels as she wound up with 12 points, while MJ Phillips and Remy Palma also had 12 markers apiece in the win.

Petro Gazz's 27 errors, however, kept BaliPure in the game.

Janine Marciano carried the Purest Water Defenders with 19 points, 15 coming from hits, three blocks, and one ace, while Gen Casugod had 11 in the losing cause.

