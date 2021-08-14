Maddie Madayag to undergo surgery to repair torn ACL

LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — Maddie Madayag will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL next week.

The Choco Mucho team captain was diagnosed with a complete tear of her anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee, an injury she sustained during the PVL Open battle for third place against Petro Gazz.

“With regret, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans team announces that its team captain Maddie Madayag was diagnosed with a complete tear on her left knee,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

The Flying Titans skipper fell awkwardly after her attack got blocked by Ria Meneses with the score tied for 15, in the fourth set of the battle for third on Wednesday. Petro Gazz bagged third place.

Madayag was taken out of the court on a wheel chair, then underwent an MRI at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac.

“She is scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure next week. Management will ensure the best care for Maddie,” the team said.

“Let’s keep Maddie’s quick and full recovery in our thoughts and prayers.”

Choco Mucho left the Ilocos Norte bubble on Saturday morning

The Ateneo standout suffered a torn right ACL in 2016, recovering to help the Lady Eagles win the UAAP championship in 2019, the same year she played for the Philippine women’s volleyball team in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

