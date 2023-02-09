Maddie Madayag refuses to compare Dante Alinsunurin to Oliver Almadro

MADDIE Madayag refused to compare Choco Mucho’s new coach Dante Alinsunurin to former Flying Titans mentor Oliver Almadro, who now handles the Petro Gazz Angels, as the teams clash on Thursday.

The Flying Titans won their opening match against Akari and are seeking a second win, while the Angels are looking to bounce back after an opening loss to Creamline in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

“I don't like to compare din naman we're just very grateful na andito sila Coach Dante, sila Coach Jessy, sila Coach Edjet, to help us improve,” she said.

Madayag had been under Almadro’s mentorship since her final collegiate year with the Ateneo de Manila University. In Almadro’s first run with the women’s team, he led the Blue Eagles to a championship in the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament.

See Oliver Almadro insists no bad blood with Choco Mucho

The 5-foot-11 middle blocker said it was impossible to compare the two tacticians.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“For me kasi, si Coach O, hindi ko siya masyado nakasama kasi nga na-injure ako so it was different nung time na when I was in college. Tapos nagkapandemic pa [so] hindi siya yung consistent na nakasama talaga if you look at it that way kasi yun nga, putol putol siya eh,” Madayag explained as she had to sit out Choco Mucho’s campaign in the 2022 Open and Invitational Conference due to an ACL injury.

“You know, as a team, you have to grow together. You have to grow as a coach, you have to grow as a player and collectively so, so far, wala pa naman akong masasabing comparison,” she added.

PHOTO: PVL Media Bureau



Watch Now

Alinsunurin took over the coaching reins at Choco Mucho in December after Almadro resigned from his post mid-tournament in the 2022 Reinforced Conference.

The Ateneo women’s volleyball team head coach, who had been Choco Mucho’s head tactician since its debut in the PVL in 2019, signed with Petro Gazz early this year.

Madayag also said there is no ill feeling between her and Almadro. In fact, the Ateneo head coach also revealed that Madayag visits him often despite resigning from the team.

“Good terms naman kami ni Coach O,” she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Excited din kaming makita kung paano siya mag-grow as a coach and kung paano siya, paano yung sistema ng Petro Gazz. Pero ayun nga, focus muna kami sa galaw namin sa loob ng court para mas mapolish pa namin.”

For Alinsunurin, he sees Choco Mucho’s intact lineup to be an advantage against the rebuilding Angels who lost key players Myla Pablo, who is now with F2 Logistics, and Bang Pineda, who is now with Akari.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Halos diba yung Akari rebuilding din yung team na yan, yung Petro Gazz din. Siguro in terms of sa team talaga, medyo lamang yung Choco Mucho pero syempre, importante pa rin kung ano yung gusto namin mangyari sa loob ng court is magawa namin,” he said.

The Flying Titans and the Angels battle at 6 p.m. on Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.