Lindsay Stalzer eager to settle unfinished business with F2

WINNING the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference title is the ultimate goal of longtime American import Lindsay Stalzer in her return to the Philippines for F2 Logistics.

Lindsay Stalzer on F2 return

"That's our main goal. It's the championship and we're not looking at anything else," said the 38-year-old opposite spiker.

Stalzer steered two local club teams to championships since becoming an import in 2014 in the Philippine SuperLiga - two crowns for Foton Tornadoes and one for now-defunct Petron Blaze Spikers.

But since suiting up for the Cargo Movers in 2019, Stalzer's championship run was cut short when F2 placed second to rivals Petron in the 2019 PSL Grand Prix and the COVID-19 pandemic halting the 2020 season.

In her return two years later, Stalzer is eager to settle her unfinished business with the Cargo Movers.

"The last time I was here with F2, our season got cut short and I was very confident we were gonna do well that season. It feels like there's a little bit left undone and I'm here to finish that," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With her seven-year experience playing in the Philippines, Stalzer is confident she can bring back the glory to powerhouse F2 Logistics who placed sixth in its entry to the PVL.

Watch Now

"It's always an advantage when you know the situation you're getting into, you know how the league works, the style of play," she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This familiarity is the reason Stalzer was named as the team captain of the Cargo Movers, head coach Benson Bocboc revealed.

"She knows our team, the general system. In general, she knows the Philippine volleyball so she's perfect for the position," Boboc explained.

Stalzer is set to reunite with returning outside hitter Kalei Mau and veteran setter Kim Fajardo, who has slowly recovered from her injury, as the Cargo Movers open its campaign against Chery Tiggo on October 11 at PhilSports Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.