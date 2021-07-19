Lengthy weather delay couldn’t dampen Ria Meneses' enthusiasm

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Ria Meneses is thrilled to finally see action as a professional volleyball player, another big step in her career after being included in the national women’s pool.

Even a long delay could not dampen her enthusiasm — conditions at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center was declared unplayable and action was on hold for hours.

Heavy rain caused slippery spots on the floor and the Petro Gazz match against Black Mamba Army was halted in the second set, with play resuming later in the evening.

It was a long wait, but players, including the 6-foot-1 middle blocker Meneses remained excited to play.

“Kahit ang daming aberya kanina talagang pinu-push namin matapos na yung game ngayon.”

Among the Angels’ seven new recruits, Meneses shone the brightest nailing nine of her team’s 15 kill blocks as Petro Gazz beat Army in four.

Meneses also had six attacks and an ace and finished with16 points, and says she is eager to improve as she aims for a spot in the Philippine team that will participate in the AVC Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship from August 29 to September 5 in Pampanga and the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam next year.

“Siyempre excited din ako kasi first time sa totoo lang. Ngayon lang ako makakasama sa seniors na part ng national team e,” said Meneses, who played for Under 23 national team in 2015.

But for now, Meneses says she is eager to deliver as Petro Gazz eyes its second PVL title.

“Hindi pa yun yung focus ko. Nandito talaga sa PVL pa. Siyempre lahat naman ata ang goal dito is mag champion kasi bagong balik sa volleyball e. Kung sino talaga yung mag hihirap yun yung makakakuha,” she said.

“Sana magbunga rin talaga ng maganda yung lahat ng pinaghirapan namin.”

