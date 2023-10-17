Laure, Robles prove Crossovers can win without Paat

AFTER leading Chery Tiggo to its first win sans Mylene Paat and Alina Bicar, Eya Laure and Cess Robles honored the squad's longtime captain with a swollen foot and ace setter with an undisclosed injury.

Both the younger Laure and Robles had stellar conference-opening displays with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

"Para ‘to sa kanila. Hanggang wala pa sila, maglalaro kami para sa kanila. Hindi lang para sa sarili namin kundi para rin sa Chery (Tiggo), sa bawat isa sa’min kasi nagsasama-sama kami every day," said Laure.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Nakikita namin ‘yung pagod at sacrifice ng bawat isa para rin magkaroon ng bunga lahat ng pagod at sacrifice na ginagawa namin as a team," she added.

Robles, who came alive with nine of her 10 points in the third set, stressed the importance of filling the void left by their skipper Paat in the squad.

"Sa’kin siguro, mapunan lang siguro namin kung ano si ate My (Paat) as loob ng court — ‘yung leadership niya, ‘yung paglalaro niya. ‘Yun din ‘yung importante na maipakita namin as a team," said Robles.

Chery Tiggo takes on Galeries Tower in their second match of the All-Filipino Conference on Thursday, 3 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

