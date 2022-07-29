Why Army still has rough road to PVL semis despite 3-2 record

ARMY-BLACK Mamba is in the running for the two remaining spots in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals as its stand with a 3-2 win-loss slate.

Army's rough road to semis

The Lady Troopers, however, will go through a rugged hill as they face the reigning champions and currently league-leading Creamline (4-1) for their last game in the elimination round.

But head coach Kungfu Reyes remained confident his squad has what it takes to go up against one of the league's powerhouses.

After all, it's everyone's ball game, he said.

"Wala kaming pag-asang talunin sila kung 'di namin sila lalabanan. So dito, meron kaming chance talunin sila kasi makikipaglaban kami sa kanila. 50/50 muna," Reyes said after the Lady Troopers swept Chery Tiggo in convincing fashion on Tuesday.

The head tactician also revealed there is already a game plan in place as they face the Cool Smashers.

"Yun ang isang kasama sa game plan. Since natapos na yung laro, next step na kami. Meron na kaming game plan para don. May program, training para sa susunod na game against Creamline."

A win by the Lady Troopers against the Cool Smashers will secure them a semifinals berth, but a defeat will dim their hopes as they have to rely on Choco Mucho's (2-3) loss to enter the Final Four.

But regardless of the result, the Lady Troopers only have one wish as they wrap the elimination round.

"We hope na matapos kami in a high note," said Reyes.

The Lady Troopers and the Cool Smashers will open the tripleheader gameday on Saturday, 11:30 a.m., at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

