    Kianna Dy steers F2 to season-opening win over Army

    1 Hour ago
    Kim Dy F2 Logistics vs Army
    Kianna Dy leads the Cargo Movers' balanced attack.
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    F2 Logistics was quick to show its pedigree in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference with a four set win over Black Mamba-Army, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, Wednesday at Paco Arena in Manila.

    F2 Logistics vs Army recap

    Kianna Dy ushered in a new era for the Cargo Movers with her 20 points powered by her 15 attacks, four blocks, and a service ace as they drew first blood in Pool A.

    Ara Galang added 11 points off of 10 hits, as Majoy Baron had 10 in the win as F2 imposed its dominance at the net with its 10 blocks against Army's one.

    F2 Logistics vs Army

    But the win didn't come easy as the Lady Troopers put up a late surge with Honey Royse Tubino extending the match to a fourth set.

      F2 also had to overcome a nervy end after Baron pushed her side to match point, 24-20, surrendering two more points before Dy finally slammed the door for the victory with an emphatic hit.

      "Matibay naman talaga yung Army. Experienced yang Army na yan," said deputy Benson Bocboc who took charge in the absence of head coach Ramil de Jesus.

      "Kahit saan mo dalhin, lalaban at lalaban talaga yan given the opportunity. Nakita naman natin mas mainit sila, mas nag-eenjoy sila sa ginagawa nila so kailangan lang talaga i-push natin para makuha ang panalo."

      Tubino finished with 18 points, all from attacks, as she was the lone player to notch double figures for Black Mamba-Army.

      Kianna Dy leads the Cargo Movers' balanced attack.
      PHOTO: PVL photos

