Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jan 16
    PVL

    PLDT signs Kath Arado, Jessey de Leon, Mean Mendrez

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Jessey de Leon, Kath Arado and Mean Mendrez join the retooling PLDT squad.
    PHOTO: PLDT

    PLDT has acquired star libero Kath Arado ahead of the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

    The High Speed Hitters welcomed the reigning PVL Best Libero as well as middle blocker Jessey de Leon and wing spiker Mean Mendrez from Petro Gazz on Sunday.

    Arado is set to reunite with Philippine women’s volleyball teammate Rhea Dimaculangan after playing together in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.The libero and setter first teamed up in club competition for Generika-Ayala in the 2020 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix but the pandemic wiped out the tournament.

    PVL transfers

    Arado, De Leon and Mendrez were part of Petro Gazz’s team that placed third in the 2021 PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte and another third place finish in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation tournament in November in Lipa, Batangas.

    They did not renew with the Angels after their contracts expired last year.

    PLDT seeks to rise from a 3-6 finish in the previous Open Conference, boosting a team that retained Dimaculangan, Eli Soyud, Chin Basas and Nieza Viray with coach George Pascua taking charge after the exit of Roger Gorayeb.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Jessey de Leon, Kath Arado and Mean Mendrez join the retooling PLDT squad.
    PHOTO: PLDT

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again