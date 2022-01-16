PLDT signs Kath Arado, Jessey de Leon, Mean Mendrez

PLDT has acquired star libero Kath Arado ahead of the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

The High Speed Hitters welcomed the reigning PVL Best Libero as well as middle blocker Jessey de Leon and wing spiker Mean Mendrez from Petro Gazz on Sunday.

Arado is set to reunite with Philippine women’s volleyball teammate Rhea Dimaculangan after playing together in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.The libero and setter first teamed up in club competition for Generika-Ayala in the 2020 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix but the pandemic wiped out the tournament.

PVL transfers

Arado, De Leon and Mendrez were part of Petro Gazz’s team that placed third in the 2021 PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte and another third place finish in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation tournament in November in Lipa, Batangas.

They did not renew with the Angels after their contracts expired last year.

PLDT seeks to rise from a 3-6 finish in the previous Open Conference, boosting a team that retained Dimaculangan, Eli Soyud, Chin Basas and Nieza Viray with coach George Pascua taking charge after the exit of Roger Gorayeb.

