Kath Arado can’t wait to play for Petro Gazz in PVL as Generika takes leave from PSL

KATH Arado is eager for a fresh start with Petro Gazz in the Premier Volleyball League after Generika-Ayala, her team for four years, took a leave of absence from the Philippine Super Liga.

Limited to just three matches last year, Arado can't wait for the new season to start. The PVL looks to open its tournament on April 10 in a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

"Sobrang nakakalungkot po talaga nung nalaman ko na mag LOA ang Generika as in iniyakan ko siya. Sa four years ko sa Generika wala talaga akong naging problema kasi pamilya ang turingan ng bawa't isa sa team," the multi-awarded libero told Spin.ph.

“Sobrang thankful din ako sa kanila kasi sila ang unang una club team na nagtiwala sa akin at nakita talaga nila lahat ng paghihirap ko inside and outside the court. Kaya hindinh-hindi ko sila makakalimutan dala dala ko pa din lahat ng mga itinuro nila sa akin,” she added.

PHOTO: Petro Gazz Angels on Facebook



The former University of the East star is grateful for the chance to suit up for Petro Gazz.

“Si coach (Petro Gazz consultant) Jerry (Yee) po talaga unang kausap ko and ayun sobrang bilis lang ng paguusap namin kasi straight to the point talaga kausap,” Arado shared. “Kaya natuwa talaga ako and sobrang thankful din ako sa Petro Gazz kasi binigyan pa din nila ako ng chance kahit nga wala masyadong makitang performance last year.”

Arado is also excited to join former fellow UE standouts Mean Mendrez and Seth Rodriguez, Ria Meneses from Generika-Ayala, and Ces Molina and Grethcel Soltones, who used to be her teammates in the national team.

PHOTO: Petro Gazz Angels on Facebook



“Actually kabado talaga ako kasi new environment nga pero I'm very excited din na makilala at makasama ang team and since may mga kakilala ako sa team hindi na po siguro maysadong malaki yung adjustment,” Arado said.

Expectations are also high for the refueled Petro Gazz roster this season after last year’s back-to-back finals appearances.

“Kitang kita ko naman po talaga yung mga achievement nila. Siguro kailangan ko pa talaga pagbutihan at e kondisyon ang sarili ko para mas matulungan ko yung team at worth it naman yung gmbinigay nilang tiwala sakin,” she said.

“Pero gagawin ko po lahat para mameet namin yung goal ng team.”