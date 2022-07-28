Returning Tolentino vents frustration on PLDT to keep Choco Mucho alive

KAT Tolentino was eager to make up for her two-game absence in Choco Mucho’s back-to-back losses in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

And on Thursday, she atoned for her no-show with a double-double performance against PLDT - 27 points built on 24 attacks, two blocks and an ace, and 22 digs - which helped her squad avoid elimination.

“It was hard just watching them and not being able to help of course,” said Tolentino who missed the Flying Titans’ games against Army-Black Mamba and sister team Creamline due to health and safety protocols.

In her absence, the undermanned Flying Titans, who were missing four other players to health issues, dropped to 1-3 in the standings after conceding to the Lady Troopers in four sets before the Cool Smashers swept them in front of 15,237 fans last Saturday.

“That made me want to push myself in today’s game and it must made me so much more eager to play,” she said.

Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro also praised his scoring machine for showing character in one of their most crucial games.

Up two sets, the Flying Titans saw the High Speed Hitters make a comeback and equalize the game to force a decider.

Tolentino then rallied her team and converted six of Choco Mucho’s nine attack points in the fifth set to seal the match in favor of the Titans.

“My players are not really 100% in terms of condition but Kat is 100% in character,” he said.

Now sitting at fifth place with a 2-3 slate, the Flying Titans hope to enter the semifinals as they face Petro Gazz on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

