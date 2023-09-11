Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kamille Cal calls off stint with UP Maroons, joins PVL newcomer NXLED

    "I was weighing my options on whether it was still healthy for me and my career to stay in UP or move forward to PVL,” Cal reveals
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    BEFORE even making her debut for the UP Fighting Maroons, former national team setter Kamille Cal has decided to turn pro with PVL newcomer NXLED Chameleons.

    The 22-year-old Cal said she is moving on after "internal concerns" that kept the Maroons from praparing for the UAAP season.

    “It was really a challenging time for everyone and trainings were postponed for about 3 months and in the middle of it all, I was already feeling frustrated because 3 months of no training can impact an athlete's progress big time,” Cal said.

    “So I was weighing my options on whether it was still healthy for me and my career to stay in UP or move forward to PVL,” she confirmed.

    Kamille Cal

    Cal, who was part of the NU Lady Bulldogs’ championship squad in Season 84, now has her sights set on a ‘fresh start’ and higher level’ of competition in the PVL.

    "It's really exciting being part of NXLed. It's a team with younger players like myself and there is less pressure so we can just focus on growth and progress. So it's really a fresh start for everyone. Other teams may have veterans but I know the hardest part always comes during the start,” Cal said.

      "The higher the level, the bigger the chance to grow. Yung makakalaro ko dito mga established teams and player na, mga respetadong atleta. That fact excites me kasi I know it will force me to do better also. Nakaka-kaba din lumabas ng comfort zone but i'm really all for growth so I'm up for the challenge,” she added.

      Cal joins former Akari aces Jho Maraguinot, Dani Ravena, Lycha Ebon, Krich Macaslang, Chiara Permentilla and new guns Cams Victoria and Rachel Jorvina.

      The second staging of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference begins on Oct. 16.

